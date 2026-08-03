Jamestown Man Killed In Highway 108 Head-on Crash Identified

Sonora, CA – The name of the Jamestown man killed in Thursday’s Highway 108 fatal crash has been released by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased is 39-year-old Michael Albert Barreno. As we reported on Thursday afternoon, the CHP relayed that an iPhone crash-detection alert notified authorities. Two vehicles collided head-on. The collision closed Highway 108 at Lower Mono Way for more than an hour, diverting westbound traffic at Lower Mono Way and eastbound traffic at Washington Street. Traffic was backed up in the area along South Washington Street, Stewart Street, and Mono Way.