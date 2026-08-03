Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
90.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jamestown Man Killed In Highway 108 Head-on Crash Identified

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
CHP Vehicles

CHP Vehicles

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – The name of the Jamestown man killed in Thursday’s Highway 108 fatal crash has been released by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased is 39-year-old Michael Albert Barreno. As we reported on Thursday afternoon, the CHP relayed that an iPhone crash-detection alert notified authorities. Two vehicles collided head-on. The collision closed Highway 108 at Lower Mono Way for more than an hour, diverting westbound traffic at Lower Mono Way and eastbound traffic at Washington Street. Traffic was backed up in the area along South Washington Street, Stewart Street, and Mono Way.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.