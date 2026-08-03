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Rollover Crash On Highway 108 At Roundabout In Jamestown

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By Tracey Petersen
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Jamestown, CA – First responders remain at the scene of a rollover crash involving a trailer at the roundabout on Highway 108 in Jamestown this morning.

The collision occurred just after 6:30 a.m. at Sierra Rock Road when a trailer overturned, blocking the lanes of the highway. The CHP reports it is a possible hazmat issue, and they have contacted the Tuolumne County Environmental Health officials regarding the crash.

Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid the area, as there is plenty of activity in the area. We’ll update you as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

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