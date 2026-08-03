Carnival Employee Arrested After Incident At Amador County Fair

Amador, CA– The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a carnival employee that occurred Saturday night at the Amador County Fair that was held in Plymouth.

According to the sheriff’s office, the employee was arrested following the incident and is currently being held at the Amador County Jail. Investigators said information circulating on social media suggests there may be additional victims. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who believes they may have been touched inappropriately, or anyone with photos or video that may have captured an incident, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500 and ask to speak with Detective Bettencourt.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.