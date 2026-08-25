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Public Feedback Needed On Proposed Highway 49 Project

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By Tracey Petersen
Caltrans Dist 10 Tuolumne 49 Pavement Anchor Project map

Caltrans Dist 10 Tuolumne 49 Pavement Anchor Project map

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Jamestown, CA – Caltrans is seeking public feedback regarding a proposed Highway 49 project that stretches from Jamestown to Sonora.

Today begins a month-long comment period by Caltrans District 10 on a prepared draft of the Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Tuolumne 49 Pavement Anchor Project. It proposes rehabilitating and extending the pavement service life of the highway between mile markers 12.8 and 18.8. These repairs comprise cold planing, removing the top layer of asphalt and adding an overlay to increase road longevity and safety.

Caltrans reports that the project would improve pedestrian and biker facilities by building sidewalks, Class IV bike lanes, park-and-ride areas, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps. They noted that retaining walls will be created as needed to support these enhancements.

Additional work according to Caltrans includes curb ramps and asphalt concrete (AC) dike upgrades and replacement, as well as digouts and shoulder backing, culvert rehabilitation and replacement, updating and installing roadside signage and guardrails, and modifying signals, lighting, and traffic monitoring systems.

Mono Way undercrossing (Highway 108), and the Woods Creek Bridge deck on Highway 49—Caltrans Dist. 10 photo
Mono Way undercrossing (Highway 108) and the Woods Creek Bridge deck on Highway 49—Caltrans Dist. 10 photo

A bridge renovation is also included in the work. State road officials relayed that to alleviate degradation, a concrete overlay will be applied to the deck and approach slabs of the Mono Way undercrossing (Highway 108), and the Woods Creek Bridge deck on Highway 49 will be widened to improve evacuation routes and enable safe pedestrian and bicycle access.

The public can submit comments online by clicking here (then click the Participate tab under the picture at the top of the page) or emailing 10-1p090_ded@publicinput.com or in writing to Caltrans, Attention: Jonathan Coley, 1976 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Stockton, California 95205. If there are no major comments or requests for a public hearing, Caltrans will proceed with the project’s design. The comment period ends on September 24, 2026.

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