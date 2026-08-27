New Details Released In Calaveras Bus Incident Where Parent Arrested

San Andreas, CA – New details have been released regarding the Calaveras County bus incident earlier this week that ended with the arrest of a parent for vandalism.

As reported here yesterday, the incident occurred on Monday (8/24) on Highway 49 near Russel Road in San Andreas on the ride home from school. Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials reported deputies responded to a local school bus after a disturbance involving a parent and the bus driver.

Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Kassie Meeks responded to inquiries from Central Sierra Broadcasting to set the record straight by clarifying what she calls circulating misinformation, specifically claims that the District held students on the bus for over an hour before the situation escalated.

Meeks stated, “That information is not accurate. Based on our review of the bus video footage, the bus was stopped for approximately four minutes while the driver addressed concerning student behavior, reviewed bus expectations, and asked students to calm down. During that time, a student exited the bus through a window.” She continued, “Shortly thereafter, a parent outside the bus began aggressively banging on the bus door, ultimately breaking the glass in the door. To clarify, it was the glass in the bus door that was broken—not a bus window. Law enforcement was immediately contacted, and CHP was notified because damage to a school bus while students are on board triggers specific safety protocols. At that point, students were directed to remain seated and calm while the appropriate response was underway.”

The situation escalated further, says Meeks, when the parent climbed through an open bus window while waiting for law enforcement. She noted that an adult outside the bus can be heard encouraging students to exit through the windows, and additional students did.

“Claims that students were being held on a bus with the windows rolled up are also inconsistent with the video footage; the parent herself entered the bus through an open window,” disclosed Meeks.

Meeks gave this timeline for the incident: “Law enforcement was on scene approximately 14 minutes after the bus arrived at the designated bus stop where the incident occurred. Once law enforcement arrived, students remained on the bus because the situation had escalated and the damage to the bus needed to be investigated by law enforcement. Students were asked to remain seated and calm while law enforcement addressed the situation and completed the necessary investigation.”

Recognizing the significant attention, including some national media, Meeks told us she wants to make sure the facts surrounding the District’s response and the driver’s actions are accurately represented.

Concerning the bus driver’s actions in the video, Meeks relayed, “After reviewing the video footage, the District believes the driver acted appropriately under extremely challenging circumstances. His focus remained on student safety, maintaining order, and attempting to de-escalate the situation.”

Additionally, we asked whether students who exited the bus through the windows would face any disciplinary action. Meek advised that the District had addressed the conduct of students involved pursuant to its policies and procedures but, due to student privacy laws, could not describe them further. She did disclose, “I can confirm that the District takes student safety and appropriate behavior on our buses seriously, and the students involved have been addressed accordingly.”

Damage to the bus has impacted the route this week, as it is undergoing repairs.