Bus Incident In Calaveras County Resulted In A Parent’s Arrest

San Andreas, CA – A bus incident on Monday (8/24) in Calaveras County led to the arrest of a student’s parent and has drawn national attention.

It took place on Highway 49 near Russel Road in San Andres on the ride home from school. Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to sheriff’s officials regarding the incident. Sheriff’s spokesperson Jason Waite stated, “On August 24, 2026, deputies responded to a local school bus after a disturbance involving a parent and the bus driver. During the incident, the parent struck the bus door, breaking the glass. The parent was ultimately taken into custody at the school district’s request for vandalism.” He added that during the incident, some passengers were also reported to have exited the bus through open windows. Adding, “For passenger safety, students should never exit a school bus through a window unless there is an emergency requiring it.” According to the sheriff’s arrest logs, 35-year-old Kathleen Kraker, of Sheep Ranch, was arrested on a felony charge that included defacing property.

KCRA-3 was first alerted to the incident after receiving a video taken by a student inside the bus showing Kraker climbing onto the bus through a window and arguing with the bus driver (Click here for a link to the KCRA-3 story).

Waite also noted, “This incident also serves as a reminder that school bus safety rules exist to protect students and should be followed by both students and parents. When concerns arise, allowing school staff and bus drivers to address them safely and appropriately can help prevent situations from escalating.”