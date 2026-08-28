High School Football Week 1, Hear The Games, Watch All The Action

Sonora, CA — Central Sierra Broadcasting is expanding our coverage of local high school football teams this season.

Back-to-back state champion Sonora High football will again air live AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, and the Summerville Bears will be back on 93.5 KKBN. New this year, Bret Harte High football will air on Star 92.7. The audio from all three games will also be available via the station streams on the new myMotherLode app, which allows people from out of the area to follow all of the action.

Another new aspect is that people can watch video of the Sonora and Summerville games on myMotherlode.tv.

Summerville High has a new coach this year, Kole Elkins. Watch an interview with him during the first installment of our new segment called the Bear Breakdown, in the myMotherLode.com sports section. You can also hear what Sonora High Coach Kirk Clifton has to say about the upcoming season in the latest installment of the Wildcat Walkthrough.

Sonora High opens up tonight, at home, against Oakdale. Summerville High is home against Ripon Christian. Bret Harte travels to face Delhi. Calaveras High will be on the road facing Bradshaw Christian. Kickoff for the games is anticipated to be around 7 pm.