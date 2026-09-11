Bears Happy To Join Campfire Feast In Yosemite Even If Not Invited

Yosemite, CA—With the Labor Day holiday over, Yosemite National Park officials relay that as summer winds down, bears still have a ferocious appetite and can ruin campfire fun.

Given that black bears have an incredible sense of smell, several times greater than bloodhounds, and a voracious hunger, the fragrance of cooking food tempts them to seek out high-calorie foods, which are frequently found in picnic areas and campers. Park officials say they search for any food with a fragrance, regardless of packaging, rather than only hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and cookies.

“This includes items that we as people do not consider food, like baby wipes and unwashed pots and pans. At the end of the day, bears don’t know the difference between strawberries and strawberry-scented hand lotion until they’ve broken into a car or taken over a picnic table,” stated park officials, who gave these tips when it comes to keeping bears from crashing visitors’ camping sites: