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Week Two High School Football Preview

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By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High Football practice

Sonora High Football practice

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Sonora, CA — Sonora High seeks its first win of the season tonight, and Bret Harte and Calaveras look to stay undefeated.

Coming off a 21-9 loss to rival Oakdale last week, the Sonora High Wildcats will be at home facing Pacheco. Click here to find a link to this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough reviewing last week’s game and previewing tonight’s. Coverage of today’s game will start at around 6:45 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Watch the game live on myMotherLode.tv. The KVML audio stream is also available via the myMotherLode app.

The Summerville Bears (0-1) are off this week, so the Bears Breakdown segment will return next Friday ahead of their game against Stone Ridge Christian.

Bret Harte (1-0) will travel to Natomas tonight and the game will air live on Star 92.7 with coverage starting at around 6:45 pm.

Calaveras High School (1-0) is at home facing Balboa.

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