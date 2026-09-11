2026 Acorn Festival

Tuolumne, CA — An event celebrating the season of the acorn harvest is taking place this weekend, September 12th and 13th, 2026 in Tuolumne.

The Acorn Festival is a special two day event by the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians featuring traditional crafts and dancing. The free annual celebration opens at 10 AM with vendor booths with Native Arts and Crafts and a long line for the very popular Indian Tacos. There will be California Traditional Dancers and a barbecue dinner on Saturday.

Black Oak Casino Resort shares “Please note: There is no public parking available at the event. Please park at Black Oak Casino Resort and take the shuttle.” The free shuttle service will take attendees one mile to the closed area of Mi Wu Street and Hani Drive where numerous vendors will have booths set up.

The Hand Games Tournament will have prizes for the first 10 teams to sign up and cash prizes for 1st through 5th place winners. Bone Hog, also a traditional game, will take place on Sunday. Similar traditional games are played by people of any age, with the general goal of the games being to encourage dexterity, coordination, singing and other tactics to challenge and distract an opponent who is trying to guess which hand contains the highest scoring “bone” or stick.

The Acorn Festival will run from 10 AM until dusk Saturday and Sunday.