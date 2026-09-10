Preparing For Fall And Winter Illnesses

San Andreas, CA—Calaveras County Public Health officials warn that as temperatures go down, the risk of respiratory viruses increases and offer tips to protect yourself.

Calaveras County Public Health is asking residents to take simple steps now to stay well. They advise that fall and winter bring increased respiratory illnesses like influenza (flu), COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) because colder weather drives people indoors where viruses spread more easily. Common symptoms of respiratory illnesses include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, body aches, and tiredness.

“A few simple steps can go a long way to keep ourselves, our families, and our community healthy this fall and winter,” said Dr. René Ramirez, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Now is a good time to make sure you’re up to date on recommended vaccines and know what to do if you get sick.”

While respiratory viruses can spread year-round, viruses such as flu, COVID-19, and RSV are more active from October through March or April. Health officials provided these six ways to protect yourself and others:

Get your shots. Vaccines are the best way to lower your risk of getting very sick.

Stay home when you are sick. This keeps the virus from spreading to other people.

Wash your hands. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you do not have soap, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Cover your cough or sneeze. Use your elbow or a tissue. Throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

Wear a mask in crowded indoor places. An N95 or KN95 mask works best. This matters most if you are at high risk.

Bring in fresh air. Open windows or doors when it is safe to do so.

For more information on respiratory viruses and the latest numbers, click here for the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on the CDPH Respiratory Virus Dashboard.