High School Football Rolls Into Week Three

Sonora, CA — All of the area high school football teams are back in action this evening.

After being off last week, the Summerville Bears are seeking their first win of the season at home against Stone Ridge Christian. The game will air live on 93.5 KKBN. The Sonora High Wildcats are seeking the second win of the season, on the road, against Woodcreek. Hear the game on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Click here to find this week’s edition of both the Wildcat Walkthrough and the Bears Breakdown, previewing the upcoming games.

Live video of the Summerville and Sonora football games will also be available on myMotherLode.tv.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs will look to stay undefeated at home against Mariposa. Listen to the game on Star 92.7.

The radio station streams can also be accessed digitally via the myMotherLode app and the station websites.

Calaveras High looks to stay undefeated on the road against Ripon Christian.