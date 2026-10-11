Update: Fire Stopped Along Golf Links Road

Update at 3 pm: Golf Links Road has reopened near the Links Fire. Mop-up operations continue.

Update at 2:37 pm: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Links Fire in Jamestown. Mop-up operations will continue in the area over the next several hours. Be prepared for ongoing fire activity.

Update at 2:30 pm: The Links Fire in the Jamestown area is holding at two acres. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that earlier evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings. There are evacuation warnings currently for

Twin Pines Mobile Home Park, McKibbon Road, Golf Links Road, and Mountain Vista Court.

Original story at 2:24 pm: Jamestown, CA — There is a vegetation fire this afternoon in the 10900 block of Golf Links Road in Jamestown.

It is about two acres, according to CAL Fire. The Twin Pines Mobile Home Park is under an evacuation order. There is also a closure of Golf Links Road in the vicinity of the fire. You will want to avoid the area. Air and ground resources are on the scene.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.