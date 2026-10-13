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Prescribed Burn To Create Smoke Near Lake Pardee This Week

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By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire prescribed burn graphic

CAL Fire prescribed burn graphic

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Valley Springs, CA – A prescribed burn for two days this week will have CAL FIRE TCU assisting the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) with hazardous fuel reduction burning in Calaveras County.

The burn will be in the vicinity of Lake Pardee and Campo Seco Road near the community of Palomo. The burn will last for two days, Thursday, October 15, and Friday, October 16, 2026. Ignitions will begin between 8 am and 10 am and are expected to last 8 to 9 hours.

The treatment area encompasses approximately 600 acres and the public may see smoke or fire during these times in the surrounding areas of Valley Springs to Burson and along Highways 12 and 26 and the surrounding areas. CAL FIRE personnel will patrol the area until the flames are declared out.

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