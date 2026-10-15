Body Found In Amador County Structure Fire

Amador County, CA – A fire early Tuesday (10/13/26) in the Sutter Creek area of Amador County reduced the home to rubble and uncovered a body inside.

The blaze broke out in the area of Soke Springs Ranch Road near Hummingbird Lane and Lower Shake Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. According to the Amador Coroner’s Office, the initial call to 911 reported that a man may have been inside the home. When firefighters arrived, the structure was completely engulfed. The fire spread to a small area of vegetation before being extinguished.

With the house reduced to ashes, Amador County Sheriff’s detectives, a forensic anthropologist, and search-and-rescue volunteers sifted through the debris and discovered a deceased male. Sheriff’s officials refer to him as a “John Doe” pending an identification and notification of next of kin. They added, “The cause and identity remain under active investigation by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.” Body Found In Amador Structure Fire

Amador Fire reports the flames reduced the home to ash, and that is when the human remains were discovered.