Pile Burning To Start In Stanislaus National Forest

Pinecrest, CA — With the temperatures dropping, the Stanislaus National Forest plans to begin seasonal pile burning as early as this week.

Based on weather conditions, crews will be burning on the Calaveras, Sugar Pine, and Groveland Ranger Districts.

Forest crews will prioritize piles adjacent to communities and infrastructure along the Highway 4, 108, and 120 corridors and areas within the forest that receive high recreational usage. Initial burning will be at the highest elevations in an effort to complete projects before the heavy snow season.

The Forest Service notes that smoky conditions should be expected in some areas of the forest over the coming months.