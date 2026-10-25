Modesto Temple Briefly Open to the Public

For a limited time, one of the area’s sacred religious spaces is open to the public.

The Modesto Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened its doors, offering a rare opportunity for residents in the Central Valley and Mother Lode regions that it serves. From Oct. 16th through the 31st (excluding Sundays), visitors are invited to take a brief tour of this remarkable building before it is dedicated on November 22nd, 2026. The temple is located at 4310 Dale Rd., Modesto, California 95356.

Temples are unlike traditional church meetinghouses and are reserved for many of the religion’s most important ceremonies or ordinances, including marriages, baptisms, and confirmations.

Generally, only faithful members authorized by their ecclesiastical leaders may enter the temple once it has been dedicated. However, when new temples are built or undergo major renovations, there is a period of time during which the community is invited to visit. The Modesto Temple, which will be the 10th operating temple in the state of California, will be open to visitors until the end of the month. After this, it will receive final preparations before it is dedicated as a sacred place in a service led by one of the faith’s general authorities, Elder Quentin L. Cook.

While the floor plans of many of the church’s 226 operating temples around the globe are similar, each temple has unique design cues influenced by and representative of the communities they serve. According to the church, “Throughout the Modesto temple, almond and strawberry motifs appear in the art glass and millwork. The temple’s tones of blue, green, and gold were selected to represent the abundance of crops, animals, and water that sustains the region.” Additional architectural motifs subtly reflecting the region’s canals, the Sierra’s waterfalls, and even rail systems that connect local communities can be found throughout.

Inside the temple itself, visitors are greeted by an understated elegance and numerous paintings reflecting the life and mission of Jesus Christ. Additionally, the Modesto temple has two original paintings by local artists: “Sierra Splendor” by Nathaniel Skousen and “Almond Blossoms,” by Manteca native Louisa Lorenz.

After waiting briefly in line, visitors are organized into groups of approximately 20 and guided through the temple. After putting on protective footwear, they proceed through several rooms, including the visitors’ waiting room, foyer, changing rooms, baptistry, sealing rooms, and instruction rooms. The tour also includes the celestial room, one of the most sacred spaces for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout the tour, volunteer guides from local congregations explain the purpose of each room and the symbolism behind various architectural and decorative features.

At the media gathering, which took place on October 13th, Elders Mark Eddy and Hugo Martinez, General Authorities for the church, spoke about the purpose of temples and the relationship they represent between God and His children, as well as the role temples play in helping members strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ.

Jennifer Miyakawa, a member of the Church from the Modesto area, described the temple as a place where the divine and earthly come together. “The temple is a place where heaven and earth symbolically meet,” she said. Miyakawa also expressed hope that having a temple nearby would help people approach one another with greater compassion. “I hope a little bit of heaven brushes off on us so that we see the world and each other through more compassionate eyes,” she said. “Having this temple so close will allow us those frequent brushes with divinity that will do us so much good.”

California is home to more than 725,000 Latter-day Saints, meeting in nearly 1,100 congregations. The Modesto Temple will serve 7 stakes, each made up of 5–10 wards, or congregations, in the Central Valley and Mother Lode Regions of California. Californian Latter-day Saints are a diverse group, with hundreds of congregations conducting worship services and activities in languages other than English, including Spanish, Samoan, Tongan, Fijian, Chinese, Hmong, Cambodian, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

Accompanying this article, in the inset at the top, are a number of photographs and a link to a video virtual tour of the temple.