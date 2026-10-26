Tuolumne County Supervisors Call Special Meeting Focused On Labor Negotiations

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors of Tuolumne County will meet on Tuesday morning.

It is considered a special meeting because it is outside of when the board typically meets, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

The lone item on the agenda is a closed session with labor negotiators. Stalled labor talks have recently spurred informational pickets outside of the board meetings.

The special session will start at 9 am on Tuesday at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.

Any actions taken in closed session would be reported afterward.