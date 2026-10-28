Forest Burn To Bring Smoky Skies In Groveland Area

Tuolumne County, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest plans to burn on the Groveland Ranger District by igniting the China Ridge Understory Prescribed Burn next month.

The China Ridge Burn units are adjacent to the Groveland Ranger District Office and follow the China Ridge south to Greeley Hill Road about four miles northeast of Greeley Hill. According to forest officials, most of the underburn is adjacent to Smith Station Road, Greeley Hill Road, and Forest Service Road 2S05.

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight and in the early morning hours. Forest fire officials give these smoke tips:

All residents are encouraged to close doors and windows at

night to avoid smoke impacts.

night to avoid smoke impacts. If available, use a portable air cleaner. Air cleaners work best running with doors and windows closed. You can also create a DIY air cleaner.

If you have a central air system, use it to filter air. Use high-efficiency filters if possible.

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down, turn on headlights, and turn air to recirculate.

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, pay attention to how you feel, and if symptoms of heart or lung disease worsen, consider contacting your health care professional.

Forest officials added that weather conditions are evaluated regularly, up to hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.