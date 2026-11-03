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BLM Eases Local Fire Restrictions

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By B.J. Hansen
Red Hills Recreation Area

Red Hills Recreation Area

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Sonora, CA — Areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management, like the Red Hills Recreation Area, now have reduced fire restrictions in place.

Target shooting and campfires are again allowed with a campfire permit, unless otherwise posted.

Increased fire restrictions were put in place effective May 22 and are now eased due to the recent rainfall and falling temperatures. It covers all of the land managed by the BLM in the Mother Lode Field Office (Counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, Amador, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and Stanislaus).

The BLM adds that the public is reminded to remain cautious and practice good fire safety to help prevent wildfires, such as keeping vehicles off dry grass or brush; carrying a fire extinguisher, shovel and water; and getting a permit for any campfire or use of portable gas stoves. California Campfire Permits are available free online or at BLM, USDA Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices.

Recreational target shooters are reminded that hot bullet fragments and exploding targets can spark a wildfire. Tracer round ammunition and incendiary devices are not allowed on BLM-managed public lands. Recreational target shooters are required to pack out all spent shells, brass, and targets.

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