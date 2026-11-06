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Forest Warns Moving Firewood Could Spread Invasive Pests

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By Tracey Petersen
Firewood

Firewood

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Tuolumne County, CA—As the temperature cools down, many are using firewood to help heat their homes, but Stanislaus National Forest officials caution that where you get your wood matters.

Region 5 Forest Pathologist Martin Mackenzie inspects trees for white pine blister rust—Photo STFWhether harvesting or buying wood, forest officials advise that some woods can spread invasive pests, like bark beetles. Forest officials recommend burning it where you get it and offer these firewood tips:

  • Invasive pests—like tree-killing beetles and leaf-eating insects—can travel in firewood. The best way to prevent their spread: Buy or harvest (with a permit) where you burn it.
  • Use heat-treated firewood if you must move it. Even short-distance travel can spread pests unless firewood has been properly treated.

Forest officials say the bottom line is to “protect our forests. Don’t move firewood!”

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