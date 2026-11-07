New Tallies For Two Closely Watched Races In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA—Election officials have released their latest vote count, with two races being closely watched; one involves a school district measure, and the other involves a deceased candidate, with both anticipated to win.

County election officials relayed that around 500 vote-by-mail ballots from ballot drop boxes, vote centers, and election day mail are still to be counted. Additionally, ballots postmarked on or before November 3, 2026, and received by November 10, 2026, will also need to be processed.

The Measure A Calaveras Unified School District has enough votes from this latest count to wrap up a win. (Click here for an earlier story election night tally.) The lead for yes votes is 6,161, or 55.96%, and the no votes are 5,035, or 44.97%, leaving too few votes left to count to change the outcome.

In the race for the District Five Board of Supervisors, the late Bruce Giudici continues to hold a considerable lead over Clyde Clapp, receiving 1,982, or 56.99%, over Clapp’s 1,496, or 43.01%. With the votes trending towards Guidici, he is the likely winner. We reported earlier that Guidici died after falling and suffering a serious head injury while campaigning door-to-door on August 30th.

The next update will be available by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Calaveras election officials advised, “Voters who received a notice indicating that their ballot signature was missing or did not match the signature on file may submit a Signature Verification Statement through November 25, 2026, to ensure their ballot can be counted.”

The official election results will be certified no later than December 3, 2026. Click here to view the results of other local races.