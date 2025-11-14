Middle of November Events

The rain has not changed plans for mid-November events including craft fairs and fundraisers.

First tonight, Thursday, November 13, at Aloft Art Gallery in Sonora, is the 17th Anniversary Black tie Gala event featuring “Small Works”, music, wine tasting and conversation. The night begins at 5 PM with an unveiling of “Small Works,” a special presentation of art pieces no bigger than 8 by 10 inches made especially for this event by local artists. The artists mingle with guests, ready to discuss their unique approaches to art.

As detailed in the news story here, the For Our Neighbors Fundraiser: A Benefit Dinner for Fire Relief will take place this Friday at 6 PM at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort. Join the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce for a special evening dedicated to supporting Chinese Camp after the TCU Lightning Complex Fire. There will be a dinner, live music, and special guest speakers. Tickets are available at tcchamber.com/forourneighbors

Drop by the Indian Rock Center in East Sonora for the 5th annual Sip and Walk Holiday Shopping event and toy drive on Friday. All proceeds benefit the Josh Ditler Memorial Scholarship and the Mike Harris Memorial Toy Drive. There will be music, food, and bring the kids and get pictures with Santa as detailed in the event listing here.

Aronos Research Club will host a Bunco Night fund raiser in honor of the late Dianne Aventi this Friday at 6 PM. Elena Linehan, event coordinator, says “Dianne Aventi was a dear friend, a long-time Tuolumne County resident, an active member of the Aronos Research Club and an avid Bunco player.” Appropriately, the funds raised at the Bunco Night will fund the club’s Aronos Club Teacher Support program which provides grants to elementary school teachers for vital school supplies. “This year we will expand ACTS funds to make them available to all of the schools in the county,” Linehan said. Ticket details and more are in the event listing here.

Get ready for an evening of music, laughter, and more as CSTARS Kids presents the first annual Broadrave a one of a kind Broadway sing-along fundraiser. There will be a food truck, raffle prizes and more at the Native Sons Hall in Murphys this Friday from 7 to 10 PM. For details: cstarskids.org

Final chance to see Legally Blonde Jr. performed by Summerville High and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., with a matinee Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available here and at the box office.

This Friday is opening night at Sierra Repertory’s East Sonora Theatre for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. The performance will include holiday hits from Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley.

America Recycles Day is this Saturday. Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division will be having a free drive-thru recycling event for all Tuolumne County residents at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, from 10am through 2pm. The Salvation Army will be onsite to accept clothing and household goods in good condition. More details are in the news story here.

Be part of shaping a bicycle and pedestrian path project by participating in the Gold Rush Path Visioning Days. Learn more about the project, explore design concepts, and share your input Thursday through Saturday. The schedule and more information is on goldrushpath.com

A pancake breakfast and yard sale, from 9 to 11 AM on Saturday at the Sonora Moose Lodge will support the local Christian Motorcyclists Association.

Enjoy small town Christmas cheer this weekend at the San Andreas Senior Center’s Christmas Craft Fair. It will take place this Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM. You’ll find plenty of homemade jams, jewelry, sculptures, quilts, breads, wreaths, and more to deck your halls. There will also be a soup lunch available.

Horsespeak Animal Assisted Counseling presents their annual Casino Night Party Fundraiser this Saturday. It will take place inside of the Veterans Hall in Valley Springs from 5 to 10 PM. There will be dinner, casino games including craps, roulette, blackjack, horse races, football squares, live and silent auctions and more. For info, log on to HorseSpeak.com

Support Scouting America Troop 500 on Saturday by ordering at Panda Express and mentioning the Troop 500 fundraiser.

The Calaveras Community Band invites you to a Fall Concert this Sunday November 16th at 6 PM. The band will be performing at the Dr. Elliott A. Smart Performing Arts Center at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp. And, as a special treat, the Bret Harte High School Band will also be joining the band! This two bands Fall Concert is free, family-friendly, and fun.

The restaurant of the month for November is City Hotel & What Cheer Saloon.