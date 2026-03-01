First Week of March Road Work

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week, from March 1st to the 7th.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road to Heinemann Lane for drainage work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 in the area surrounding Woods Creek Bridge geotechnical work will restrict one of the two lanes and the right shoulder at night Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

On Highway 120 from mile marker 1.3 to 4.4 at the Tulloch Road Crossover, one of the two lanes and the shoulder on both sides of the road will be restricted for drainage work. The work is planned for Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Highway 120 from mile marker 11.3 to 12.1 around the Yosemite Junction and Alkali Creek, one of the two lanes and the shoulder on both sides of the road will be restricted for utility work. The work is planned for Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Highway 120 from mile marker 14.2 to 14.7 around Perricone Road and Chinese Creek, there will be one-way traffic control for drainage work. The work is planned for Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 from mile marker 32.8 to 35.2 around Elder Road and Old Hwy 120, the right will be restricted for utility work. The work is planned for Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

For other non Caltrans managed roadwork and road issues caused by weather visit our local traffic news story list.