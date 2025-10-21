Skip to main content
Inflatable costumes used to deflate tensions at rallies against Trump, in photos

By AP News
US No Kings Protest Washington

Protesters have taken to wearing oversized inflatable costumes to deflate tensions and draw attention at rallies against Trump administration’s policies. Crowds across the U.S. and abroad rallied Saturday during “No Kings” demonstrations against what they call a slide into authoritarianism under President Donald Trump. Republicans dismissed the gatherings as “Hate America” rallies, but many had a festive feel. The trend began several weeks ago in Portland, Oregon, when a protester showed up at nightly protests wearing an inflatable frog costume. Now, crowds in that city that gather daily and nightly outside an immigration facility have further embraced the absurd, donning inflatable frog, unicorn, axolotl, dinosaur and banana costumes.

By The Associated Press

