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Keith leads Tigers against the Angels after 4-hit game

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By AP News

Detroit Tigers (46-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-61, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (4-6, 2.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Angels: Ryan Johnson (1-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -215, Angels +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Los Angeles Angels after Colt Keith had four hits against the Angels on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 21-27 in home games and 38-61 overall. The Angels have gone 20-43 in games when they have given up a home run.

Detroit has a 19-29 record on the road and a 46-52 record overall. The Tigers have gone 31-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Tigers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has a .273 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 17 doubles and six home runs. Zach Neto is 12 for 41 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has a .286 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Kevin McGonigle is 10 for 39 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .252 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 8-2, .228 batting average, 1.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Tigers: Gleyber Torres: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (ankle), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brant Hurter: 60-Day IL (back), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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