Mariners and Giants meet, winner takes 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (42-56, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (49-50, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-6, 3.32 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -166, Giants +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Seattle is 49-50 overall and 28-21 in home games. The Mariners are 32-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 42-56 record overall and a 20-31 record in road games. The Giants are 24-40 in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has a .281 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Josh Naylor is 9 for 36 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 21 doubles, seven triples and four home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 14 for 43 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .195 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Emerson Hancock: day-to-day (hand), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press