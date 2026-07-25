Mets bring home losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (66-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (43-61, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-6, 2.78 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (7-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -165, Mets +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a four-game home slide.

New York has a 43-61 record overall and a 21-29 record at home. The Mets have a 30-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 35-19 record in road games and a 66-38 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .341.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has a .283 batting average to lead the Mets, and has eight doubles, two triples and 21 home runs. Francisco Alvarez is 11 for 34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 42 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs). Max Muncy is 7 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Juan Soto: day-to-day (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press