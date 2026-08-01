Yainer Diaz powers the Astros past the Rangers 11-2, pushing Houston into first

HOUSTON (AP) — Yainer Diaz homered and tied a career high with four hits and Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker also went deep to lead the Houston Astros to an 11-2 rout of the Texas Rangers Friday night that put them in first place in the AL West.

Jeremy Peña had three RBIs and Yordan Alvarez added two as the Astros tied a season high with 18 hits for their ninth win in 10 games to move a half-game ahead of Texas atop the division.

There were runners on first and third with one out in the second when LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled to make it 1-0. Nathan Eovaldi (10-9) plunked Peña on the arm to load the bases with two outs.

Alvarez followed with a single on a grounder to left field to score two and push the lead to 3-0.

Cam Smith tripled with two outs in the fourth before Peña extended his hit streak to 12 games with a single that made it 4-0.

Paredes and Walker hit back-to-back home runs off Eovaldi to open the fifth inning and leave Houston up 6-0.

Joc Pederson homered and Corey Seager doubled and had two hits for the Rangers in his return after missing 23 games with inflammation in his lower back as they dropped a third straight.

Pederson’s home run to right-center field cut the lead to 6-1 in the sixth. Evan Carter hit an RBI single with two outs in the sixth to make it 6-2.

Diaz’s solo homer was the first of four runs Houston scored with two outs in the seventh that pushed the lead to 10-2.

Houston starter Hunter Brown (3-1) yielded six hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Eovaldi allowed 10 hits and tied a season high with six runs in five innings.

Up Next

Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.67 ERA) opposes RHP Ronel Blanco (0-1, 8.10) when the series continues Saturday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer