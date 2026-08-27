Braves look to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-53, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (78-55, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -118, Dodgers -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta is 78-55 overall and 44-23 in home games. The Braves have hit 170 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Los Angeles is 80-53 overall and 40-27 in road games. The Dodgers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .336.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 37 home runs while slugging .538. Michael Harris II is 13 for 40 with five doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has 20 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 11 for 41 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: day-to-day (hand), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press