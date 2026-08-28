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Dodgers aim to stop road skid, take on the Tigers

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By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-54, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-71, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.91 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Anderson (4-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -228, Tigers +182; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Detroit Tigers looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Detroit is 33-33 in home games and 62-71 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Los Angeles is 80-54 overall and 40-28 in road games. The Dodgers are 37-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McGonigle has 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Tigers. Eduardo Valencia is 7 for 29 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 30 home runs while slugging .542. Max Muncy is 9 for 31 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (flexor), Brant Hurter: 60-Day IL (back), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (heel), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (adductor), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Will Vest: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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