Nick Morabito sparks Mets with 3-run double for first hit, makes dazzling catch in 10-4 win vs. Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Nick Morabito had a three-run double for his first major league hit and later made a sparkling defensive play in left field, helping the New York Mets beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 on Wednesday night.

Morabito, who entered as a pinch runner for Mark Vientos in the sixth inning, came up with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh and slashed a 2-2 pitch from Manuel Rodríguez down the left-field line to turn the Mets’ two-run lead into a 9-4 advantage.

In the eighth, Victor Mesa Jr. sent a sinking liner to left that Morabito chased down and made a diving catch to end the inning.

Morabito, who started his big league career hitless in his first 12 at-bats, added a single in the ninth.

Juan Soto slugged his 23rd homer — a solo shot in the eighth — as part of the Mets’ 14-hit performance.

Jared Young hit an RBI single and Marcus Semien doubled in a run as the Mets scored three times in the first off Griffin Jax (6-10), making his first start in a month.

Brett Baty chased Jax with a three-run double with two outs that put the Mets up 6-0 in the third. Jax allowed seven hits and walked two.

Justin Hagenman went three innings in his first start for the Mets this season and second of his career. The right-hander retired the first eight Rays before issuing a two-out walk to Taylor Walls. Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda had back-to-back singles to cut it to 6-1.

Cedric Mullins singled in a run and Richie Palacios hit his sixth homer, a two-run shot off Chris Devenski that got the Rays within 6-4 in the fourth.

Dedniel Núñez (1-0) got four outs and rookie Nate Lavender retired the next five and still has not allowed a run through 12 appearances. Daniel Duarte got four outs and Jonathan Pintaro pitched a perfect ninth to end it.

Junior Caminero went 0 for 4 and struck out twice for the Rays, ending a 15-game hitting streak

Up next

Mets: RHP Nolan McLean (10-8, 3.06) starts Friday in a brief three-game homestand against the Giants.

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.19) starts Thursday in Texas opposite Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3-01).

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