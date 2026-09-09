Neto leads Angels against the Red Sox after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Angels (55-90, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (80-66, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Ryan Johnson (3-8, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Red Sox: Jake Bennett (9-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -221, Angels +177; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox after Zach Neto had four hits against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Boston is 36-35 in home games and 80-66 overall. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

Los Angeles has a 55-90 record overall and a 25-46 record on the road. The Angels have a 34-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilyer Abreu has 34 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 13 for 37 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Neto has 24 home runs, 55 walks and 69 RBIs while hitting .242 for the Angels. Wade Meckler is 12 for 34 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .235 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ceddanne Rafaela: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tayron Guerrero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eduardo Rivera: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Curtis Mead: 10-Day IL (hand), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press