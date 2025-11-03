Spurs rookie Dylan Harper sidelined with calf strain, team announces

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a left calf strain, the team announced Monday.

Harper, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, got hurt in the second quarter of San Antonio’s game in Phoenix on Sunday. An MRI performed Monday in Los Angeles confirmed the strain, and the Spurs did not list a timetable for his return.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that Harper left the arena in Phoenix on Sunday aided by crutches and wearing a walking boot.

Harper has averaged 14 points, four rebounds and 3.8 assists through the season’s first six games, all off the bench.

“We’ve seen great things from him,” Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said.

Harper’s absence only adds to a long list of early injury woes for the Spurs, who have been without De’Aaron Fox (strained right hamstring), Jeremy Sochan (sprained left wrist), Luke Kornet (sprained left ankle), Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery) and Lindy Waters III (eye procedure).

The Spurs, off to a 5-1 start, next play on Wednesday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

