Katin Houser passes for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns as East Carolina beats Tulsa 41-27

By AP News

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Katin Houser passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, London Montgomery rushed for 125 yards and a score, and East Carolina beat Tulsa 41-27 on Thursday night.

ECU took a 31-14 lead on its first possession of the second half when Montgomery ran for a 51-yard touchdown.

Tulsa scored the next 10 points to get within 31-24. Seth Morgan made a 46-yard field goal and Stephen Kittleman capped an eight-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

ECU went 61 yards on its next drive before settling for a 32-yard field goal to make it 34-24 with 10:51 left. Then the Pirates stopped Tulsa on fourth-and-15 near midfield when Rion Roseborough sacked Baylor Hayes.

Houser put ECU ahead 41-24 on a 2-yard run.

Marlon Gunn Jr. added 60 yards rushing and a score for ECU (4-3, 2-1 American Conference).

Hayes was 23 of 41 for 251 yards and two scores for Tulsa (2-5, 0-4), which was coming off a 45-7 loss at Memphis. Brody Foley caught six passes for 126 yards and a score.

ECU led 24-14 at halftime. Anthony Smith caught four passes for 150 yards and two scores in the first half, and Houser threw for 242 yards.

