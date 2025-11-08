Nick Martinelli scores 20, extends point streak in Northwestern’s 76-52 win over Boston University

Skip to main content
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 20 points, and Jayden Reid added another 17 in a 76-52 win for Northwestern over Boston University on Friday night.

Martinelli also led the Wildcats (2-0) with nine rebounds and shot 7 for 12 from field-goal range. Martinelli has scored 15 or more points in 20 straight games, the longest streak of any player in the Power 4 conferences.

Reid, who transferred to Northwestern from the University of South Florida, led the Wildcats with eight assists.

Northwestern went on an 11-0 run in the middle of the first half to jump ahead 19-4 with just over 10 minutes left.

The Terriers (1-1) ended the run off a 3-point bucket by Michael McNair. McNair led Boston with a double-double, scoring 20 points with 10 boards. Boston’s turnovers proved to be costly, committing 14 for 18 Wildcat points.

