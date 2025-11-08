Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bruce Thornton scores career-high 38 to lead Ohio State over Purdue For Wayne 94-68

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored a career-high 38 points to lead Ohio State to a 94-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday night.

Thornton made 14 of 17 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Buckeyes (2-0). The senior guard added five rebounds and five assists.

John Mobley Jr. hit 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and scored 19 for Ohio State. Christoph Tilly pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Mikale Stevenson led the Mastodons (0-2) with 21 points. DeAndre Craig Jr. added 18 points and Darius Duffy scored 10.

Mobley, Thornton and Tilly did all the scoring as Ohio State jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the first 7:40. Stevenson hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left to get Purdue Fort Wayne within 45-30 at halftime.

Deandre Craig cut the Mastodons’ deficit to 57-50 on a layup with 12:36 left to play, but Devin Royal and Thornton answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and the Buckeyes cruised from there.

Ohio State sank 34 of 51 shots overall (66.7%), including 16 of 28 from distance (57.1%). The Mastodons shot 44.1% overall and 22.7% from 3-point range (5 of 22).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.