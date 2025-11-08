Reede’s 36 lead Incarnate Word past Jarvis Christian 104-60

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Reede’s 36 points led Incarnate Word over Jarvis Christian 104-60 on Friday.

Reede poured in 12 3-pointers on 18 attempts for the Cardinals (1-1). Davion Bailey added 18 points while going 7 of 12, along with six rebounds and five assists. Jordan Pyke went 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Aboubacar Cisse led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Noel Duplechain added 13 points for Jarvis Christian. Mark Wise had 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press