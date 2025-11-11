Saran’s triple-double, Emeneke’s double-double power UC Irvine past Lincoln (CA) 130-63

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Derin Saran finished with a triple-double and reserve Nes Emeneke added a double-double to power UC Irvine to a 130-63 romp over Lincoln University (California) on Monday night.

Saran finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Anteaters (2-1), adding three steals. Emeneke totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds and also blocked five shots.

Harrison Carrington added 19 points for UC Irvine, Jurian Dixon scored 18 and Kyle Evans added 12 points and six rebounds.

Laolu Kalejaiye led the Oaklanders with 19 points. Nathan Chatelain added 16 points and Brandon Williams scored 10.

UC Irvine led 59-31 at halftime.

