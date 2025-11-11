Skip to main content
Tomas Thrastarson scores 19 to lead Washington State over St. Thomas-Minnesota 81-71

By AP News

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tomas Thrastarson’s 19 points helped Washington State defeat St. Thomas-Minnesota 81-71 on Monday night.

Thrastarson also contributed seven rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Emmanuel Ugbo added 12 points and six rebounds. ND Okafor finished 6 of 9 from the floor and scored 12.

Nick Janowski finished with 22 points to pace the Tommies (1-2). Nolan Minessale had 20 points and six assists.

Washington State jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, leading 50-30 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

