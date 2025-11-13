Comer, Nevada knock off Southern Illinois 86-81 in OT

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer scored 23 points, five in the overtime, as Nevada defeated Southern Illinois 86-81 on Wednesday.

Comer also contributed seven assists for the Wolf Pack (3-0). Corey Camper Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 17 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. His 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation forced the overtime. Elijah Price had 17 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Salukis (2-1) were led in scoring by Quel’Ron House, who finished with 22 points and seven assists. Southern Illinois also got 14 points from Isaiah Stafford. Drew Steffe also had 10 points.

Up next

Nevada’s next game is Saturday against Santa Clara on the road. Southern Illinois visits North Dakota State on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press