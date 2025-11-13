Skip to main content
Hawaii takes down Mississippi Valley State 88-56

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Harry Rouhliadeff’s 22 points helped Hawaii defeat Mississippi Valley State 88-56 on Thursday.

Rouhliadeff added five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (2-1). Hunter Erickson scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Yacine Toumi shot 5 of 5 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Delta Devils (1-3) were led by Michael James, who recorded 11 points. Patrick Punch added 10 points and two steals for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

