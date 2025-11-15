Transfers Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. have double-doubles as No. 6 Michigan wins at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Transfer forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. both had double-doubles and No. 6 Michigan won 67-63 at TCU on Friday night.

Lendeborg, the transfer from UAB, had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Johnson from Illinois had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Michigan (3-0) overcame 22 turnovers and held on to beat a Horned Frogs team that had won six of its previous seven games when hosting a top 10 team.

Trey McKenney added 11 points for the Wolverines, including a three-point play with 6:24 left that made it 51-49 and put them ahead to stay. That was only the fourth lead change of the night.

Between McKenney’s go-ahead 3-point play and his 3-pointer only 1:23 later, Johnson had a layup. Johnson followed that in the closing stretch with a strong inside basket and then a putback to give Michigan it’s largest lead of the night at 61-54.

Brock Harding had 15 points for TCU (2-2), which missed 11 of 12 shots over a six-minute stretch late when it lost to the lead. Micah Robinson added 12 points and Tanner Toolson 10.

The Wolverines went from an eight-point deficit to the lead with a 10-0 run in the first half, though there was nearly 3 minutes between Nimari Burnett’s layup that started it and Elliott Cadeau’s 3 with 4:47 left that put them up 23-21. Lendeborg had the other five points, with a three-point play and a jumper.

Up next

Michigan is home against Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, the same night that TCU plays the last of five consecutive home games to open the season when hosting Kansas City.

