Transfers Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. have double-doubles as No. 6 Michigan wins at TCU

By AP News
Michigan TCU Basketball

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Transfer forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. both had double-doubles and No. 6 Michigan won 67-63 at TCU on Friday night.

Lendeborg, the transfer from UAB, had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Johnson from Illinois had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Michigan (3-0) overcame 22 turnovers and held on to beat a Horned Frogs team that had won six of its previous seven games when hosting a top 10 team.

Trey McKenney added 11 points for the Wolverines, including a three-point play with 6:24 left that made it 51-49 and put them ahead to stay. That was only the fourth lead change of the night.

Between McKenney’s go-ahead 3-point play and his 3-pointer only 1:23 later, Johnson had a layup. Johnson followed that in the closing stretch with a strong inside basket and then a putback to give Michigan it’s largest lead of the night at 61-54.

Brock Harding had 15 points for TCU (2-2), which missed 11 of 12 shots over a six-minute stretch late when it lost to the lead. Micah Robinson added 12 points and Tanner Toolson 10.

The Wolverines went from an eight-point deficit to the lead with a 10-0 run in the first half, though there was nearly 3 minutes between Nimari Burnett’s layup that started it and Elliott Cadeau’s 3 with 4:47 left that put them up 23-21. Lendeborg had the other five points, with a three-point play and a jumper.

Michigan is home against Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, the same night that TCU plays the last of five consecutive home games to open the season when hosting Kansas City.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

