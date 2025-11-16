Skip to main content
Arceneaux and Donelson run for TDs to help Fresno State beat Wyoming 24-3

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Arceneaux and Bryson Donelson each had a rushing touchdown and Fresno State beat Wyoming 24-3 on Saturday night.

Donelson capped a 10-play, 73-yard opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown run and Erik Sandvik kicked a 41-yard field goal that made it 7-3 about three minutes later.

Wyoming (4-6, 2-4) went three-and-out five times and failed to convert a pair of fourth downs in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys finished with nine first downs and 184 total yards.

Dylan Lynch made a 40-yard field goal to give Fresno State (7-3, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) a 10-3 lead with 26 seconds left in the first half.

Al’zillion Hamilton picked off a pass at the 12 and returned it 15 yards and a facemask penalty against Wyoming gave the Bulldogs possession at their own 42. On the next play Arceneaux ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and Carson Conklin’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Freeman capped the scoring with 2:04 left.

