Chandler Cuthrell scores 29 in Elon’s 95-84 victory over Gardner-Webb

By AP News

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell scored 29 points as Elon beat Gardner-Webb 95-84 on Saturday night.

Cuthrell also had eight rebounds for the Phoenix (3-1). Randall Pettus II scored 21 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, adding three steals. Ja’Juan Carr had nine points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4) were led by Jacob Hudson, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Jamias Ferere added 13 points and Jacob Hogarth had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Elon took the lead for good with 17:16 to go in the first half. The score was 49-27 at halftime, with Cuthrell racking up 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

