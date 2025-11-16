Skip to main content
Brayden Maldonado scores 22 in Seattle University’s 83-74 victory over Idaho State

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado’s 22 points helped Seattle University defeat Idaho State 83-74 on Saturday night.

Maldonado added six assists for the Redhawks (3-1). Junseok Yeo scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jojo Murphy had 14 points.

Caleb Van De Griend led the way for the Bengals (2-2) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Martin Kheil added 15 points and Connor Hollenbeck pitched in with 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Seattle U took the lead with 18:51 left in the first half and did not trail again. Maldonado led the team in scoring with 14 points to help put them ahead 43-34 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

