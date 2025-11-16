Zaon Collins, DeShawn Gory lead Fresno State past Utah Valley 75-74

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Zaon Collins scored 27 points to lead Fresno State and DeShawn Gory sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs defeated Utah Valley 75-74 on Saturday night.

Collins shot 10 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (3-2). Jake Heidbreder had 18 points and while three steals. Jac Mani shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Wolverines (2-2) were led by Hayden Welling, who recorded 17 points and three steals. Jackson Holcombe added 12 points and three steals and Tyler Hendricks scored 10.

Collins scored nine points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 40-33. Collins scored 18 points in the second half to rally the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press