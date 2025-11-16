Skip to main content
Charles and Saint Bonaventure knock off Youngstown State 84-80

By AP News

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Cayden Charles scored 18 points to lead Saint Bonaventure and Darryl Simmons II made the go-ahead basket with 29 seconds remaining as the Bonnies took down Youngstown State 84-80 on Saturday.

Charles also added three steals for the Bonnies (4-0). Amar’e Marshall added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Simmons went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 17 points. Frank Mitchell added 16 points.

Rich Rolf led the way for the Penguins (2-2) with 14 points. Cris Carroll added 13 points for Youngstown State. Vladimer Salaridze also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

