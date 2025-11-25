Beath scores 29, UC San Diego takes down Temple 91-76

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leo Beath had 29 points in UC San Diego’s 91-76 victory against Temple on Monday.

Beath shot 11 for 14 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tritons (5-0). Bol Dengdit scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line. Alex Chaikin shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Owls (3-2) were led by Masiah Gilyard, who recorded 16 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Mason added 13 points and two steals for Temple. Gavin Griffiths also had 10 points.

UCSD took the lead for good with 4:57 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-36 at halftime, with Aidan Burke racking up nine points. Beath scored a team-high 21 points in the second half.

