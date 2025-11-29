Skip to main content
Wooten, Whiting combine for 49 points and No. 24 Oklahoma State women beat Miami 87-84

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jadyn Wooten scored 26 points off the bench, Amari Whiting had 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and No. 24 Oklahoma State beat Miami 87-84 on Saturday at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Oklahoma State was outscored 25-10 in the second quarter to trail 42-31 at the break. But the Cowgirls retook the lead at 47-46 after starting the third quarter on a 16-4 run, with all 16 OSU points scored by Wooten, Whiting and Haleigh Timmer.

Timmer made a 3-pointer with 2:46 left in the fourth and Wooten added a basket on their next possession for an 84-76 lead. After Gal Raviv made a 3-pointer to pull Miami within 85-82, Whiting missed two free throws and Ahnay Adams made a basket for a one-point deficit.

Timmer gave Oklahoma State a three-point lead at the free-throw line with 18 seconds left and Amarachi Kimpson was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Timmer added 17 points and Achol Akot scored 12 for Oklahoma State (8-1). Whiting was 7 of 11 from the field and made all three of her 3-point attempts.

All five starters for Miami (5-2) scored in double figures. Raviv scored a team-high 21 points and Ra Shaya Kyle had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Kimpson added 17 points, Natalie Wetzel 14 and Ahnay Adams 12.

Up next

Oklahoma State: Travels to play at North Texas on Wednesday.

Miami: Returns home to face No. 16 Kentucky on Wednesday.

